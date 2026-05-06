Impairment suspected in deadly single-vehicle collision

CHARLOTTE — Louis Anthony Chighisola, 39, died Sunday, May 3, from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle collision.

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The crash occurred on Saturday at 4:19 a.m. in the 200 block of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers, Charlotte Fire and MEDIC responded to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency personnel located a damaged white Chevrolet and its driver, Chighisola, who had been ejected from the vehicle.

Chighisola was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s next of kin has been notified of his death. Impairment is suspected in the collision, pending the results of a toxicology report.

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