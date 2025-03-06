28-year-old woman killed in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide in west Charlotte over the weekend.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on Lucky Penny Street.

At the scene, police discovered 28-year-old Sumer Massey with a gunshot wound.

Massey died at the scene, according to police.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.













