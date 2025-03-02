Police investigating homicide in west Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was pronounced deceased after suffering a gunshot wound in west Charlotte on Saturday night, MEDIC said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at the 1200 block of Lucky Penny Street around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to CMPD.

Officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound and MEDIC pronounced the victim deceased on scene, officials said,

CMPD Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing, CMPD said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call 704-432-8477 to speak with a detective.

No further information has been provided at this time.

