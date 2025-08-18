2nd Mecklenburg County chief deputy resigns in less than a year

CHARLOTTE — Another chief deputy has resigned from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, less than a year after the previous chief deputy quit over disagreements with Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Channel 9 obtained a resignation letter submitted by MCSO Chief Deputy Christopher Allen dated on Monday.

Allen wrote to McFadden, “After being under your leadership for the last year, I have come to the realization that your values and morals do not align with mine.”

Allen said his time with MCSO “has been the worst year of [his] entire law enforcement career.”

The former chief deputy said: “During my tenure at this agency, I have endured constant backstabbing, lies, disrespect and false narratives, all orchestrated by you, in an attempt to assassinate my character. The fact that you willingly coerced other staff members to malign me in many ways, greatly contributed to my inability to no longer trust you.”

Allen alleges that McFadden used MCSO staff for his own personal gain to “garner support of the community,” and required staff presence at events “to promote [his] own agenda.”

Last fall, Channel 9 reported when former chief deputy Kevin Canty submitted his resignation. He told Channel 9 that McFadden used racially charged language about employees and would bully staff members. McFadden told Channel 9 in response that he isn’t a racist.

Allen wrote in his letter that he “totally agreed” with Canty’s allegations that McFadden created a toxic and abusive culture in the sheriff’s office.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office for a comment on Allen’s letter. A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed that Allen had resigned, and added that a statement will be sent soon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

