Former Meck County deputy chief says why he quit working for sheriff

CHARLOTTE — Former Mecklenburg County Deputy Chief Kevin Canty spoke with Channel 9 on Monday about why he quit working for Sheriff Garry McFadden amid a controversy.

Canty joined the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office after years with the State Bureau of Investigation

The former deputy chief said he saw several complaints about the sheriff’s office during his time with the SBI.

There were allegations of McFadden’s use of racially charged language about employees.

Canty said that he saw that himself.

“Beginning with my second week in that position, I began to notice certain behaviors: being abusive, abusive language toward executive staff, command staff, bullying, toxic relationships,” Canty said.

McFadden said he isn’t a racist and people who think he is one, should talk to him or the people who know him best.

