3 armed robbery suspects arrested after police chase ends in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Three people linked to a series of armed robberies have been arrested, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. The trio was arrested when a police chase ended in a crash on Tuesday.

CMPD said early Tuesday morning, a woman was robbed at gunpoint while walking home near New Bern Street. Her personal items were stolen and then someone tried to use her credit card, police said.

Just before 10 p.m. that day, CMPD officers found the suspects’ car and discovered it had been reported stolen. Police said they tried to pull it over but the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Joaquin Lopez-Davidson, didn’t stop for police, leading to a chase.

The chase ended when Joaquin Lopez-Davidson lost control of the car and hit a pole. Police arrested him and two passengers inside, who were identified as 19-year-old Nichols Lopez-Davidson and 31-year-old Joseph Cruz.

On May 21, 2024, officers arrested three suspects in connection to a stolen vehicle linked to a series of armed robberies following a vehicle pursuit.



In the early hours of Tuesday, May 21, a female was robbed at gun point while walking home near the 100 block of New Bern… pic.twitter.com/bUIDPknRUp — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 22, 2024

All three were charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, financial card theft, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor financial card transaction fraud. Joaquin Lopez-Davidson was also charged with felony flee to elude and felony possession of stolen goods.

Channel 9 was at the scene of the crash and could see a car had flipped onto its roof. There was a large police presence and our crew could see the pole that the car hit.

Where the victim was robbed is not far from where another woman was robbed at gunpoint in South End on the same day, CMPD said. That other case happened around 5:30 p.m. on Youngblood Street.

The police report for that incident says someone pointed a gun at a 26-year-old woman and robbed her of cash, a computer, an iPhone and her purse.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: Suspect shot during attempted robbery at Lincolnton gas station)

Police: Suspect shot during attempted robbery at Lincolnton gas station

©2024 Cox Media Group