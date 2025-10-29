3 arrested in copper wire theft ring spanning 2 counties

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three men in connection with a criminal network responsible for copper wire thefts across two counties.

The arrests took place early Tuesday morning when the Gaston County Police Emergency Response Team, in coordination with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, served simultaneous search warrants.

Authorities arrested Justin McNeely, 38, John Carpenter, 43, both of Bessemer City, and Joshua Robinson, 39, of Shelby, Gaston County Police said.

McNeely faces multiple counts of felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, injury to utility wires/fixtures, obtaining property by false pretense, and felony conspiracy. He is currently held in the Gaston County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

Carpenter has been charged with one count of felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, injury to utility wires/fixtures, four counts of obtaining property by false pretense, and four counts of felony conspiracy. He is held in the Gaston County Jail on a $25,000 secured bond.

Robinson faces multiple counts of felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, five counts of injury to utility wires/fixtures, obtaining property by false pretense, and five counts of felony conspiracy. He is currently in the Cleveland County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

The arrests mark a significant step in dismantling the criminal network involved in copper wire thefts, with the suspects facing serious charges and substantial bonds.

