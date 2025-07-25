CONCORD, N.C. — Thieves stealing expensive copper from electrical equipment at businesses continues to plague the area.

Copper thefts are on the rise as the price of copper increases, experts said.

Burglars hit EB Hair Studio in Concord recently. They ripped apart HVAC unit on the roof to get the much-sought-after metal.

Copper thefts surge; small businesses bear the brunt

“The shear stress is just taking over,” said co-owner Toma.

Toma said it happened overnight on Tuesday.

Toma and her mother run the hair salon and said they must come up with $30,000 to replace the HVAC but the loss goes beyond that as they try to reschedule clients.

There’s the loss of immediate clients.

“We are too small of a business to be able to afford another replacement,” Toma said.

She hopes insurance will help them pay for the damage and replacements.

They are doing all they can to stay open and wonder if the theft is part of a larger criminal operation in the area.

Channel 9 has reported on several copper thefts in July.

Thieves stripped equipment of its copper three times at a warehouse for nonprofit, Clothed with Care.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department arrested a man who was on top of a Steele Creek business trying to steal copper.

As copper thefts continue to affect local businesses, owners like Toma hope insurance will help cover the damages and replacements. The ongoing issue underscores the need for increased security measures and community awareness.

