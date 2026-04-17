3 arrested in Lancaster after task force discovers drugs, firearms in Kershaw home

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people in Kershaw on drug and firearm charges after executing a search warrant on Thursday.

Agents with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force purchased suspected fentanyl from 46-year-old Jarvis Mandrell Anthony at his home on Fork Hill Road earlier in April, officials said.

The agents, alongside members of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, SLED, and Homeland Security Investigation agents, arrived at the home on Thursday with a search warrant. They found more than 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as suspected methamphetamines, marijuana, mushrooms, Alprazolam pills, and digital scales.

They also discovered a dozen firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, an AR-style rifle, and a stolen handgun.

Anthony was present in the home with 34-year-old Brittany Francis Gainey and 44-year-old Richard Kevin Outen, who share another address in Kershaw.

All three were arrested and transported to a detention center on Thursday afternoon.

“The Task Force has been working the Fork Hill Road area in Kershaw pretty hard, and Anthony was the focus of that investigation,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “When the officers arrived, Anthony was slow coming out of the bedroom he was in, and we found out he was tossing drugs out the window into the yard. It was concerning to find that many guns around these drugs and particularly one that is stolen and another that is sawed off. I’m happy we now have the guns and they won’t end up being used in another crime. Thanks to SLED and HSI for their help in this operation.”

Gainey was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to Marion Boan Park, possession of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Outen was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to Marion Boan Park, and possession of fentanyl. His bond was set at $9,000.

Anthony was charged with distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to Marion Boan Park after the initial sale earlier in April.

After the search, Anthony was charged with trafficking fentanyl 4-14 grams, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, and seven counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to Marion Boan Park.

Officials said he will also be charged with several firearms violations. He was denied bond.

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