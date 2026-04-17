Amber Alert issued for missing NC girl

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Morehead City Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Olivia Nicole Kimbro is approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 125 pounds. She has blonde, faded-pink hair and green eyes. Kimbro was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The victim is believed to be with someone whose identity is unknown.

That person is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.

The person was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top, black shoes, black durag with multiple tattoos down both arms. The person left the area of Morehead Middle School at approximately 2:50 p.m. and walked east on Bridges Street Extension in Morehead to Highway 70 and was last seen near Highway 24/Highway 70.

The girl was seen on camera at the Dollar Tree in Havelock, North Carolina, at 537 U.S. Highway 70 West, Unit 106.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Morehead City Police Department immediately at 252-726-1911 or 911.

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