Union County deputies arrest mother, boyfriend after toddler found with drugs in system

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her boyfriend are in custody after a Union County toddler was found to have drugs in her system.

Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a 15-month-old having a medical emergency on Thursday morning. The child was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

While the toddler was being treated, officials determined she had an illegal substance in her system, contributing to the medical issues.

Deputies said they investigated alongside the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, and determined that the child’s mother, Bailey Smith, and her boyfriend, James Kisiah, were responsible.

Smith was taken into custody, taken to the Union County Detention Center, and charged with felony negligent child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury. She is being held under a $250,000 secured bond, officials said.

Kisiah was arrested in South Carolina after warrants were issued for his arrest under the same charges. He is awaiting extradition to North Carolina, deputies said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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