3 arrests made in Mooresville deadly hit-and-run, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Three arrests have been made in a deadly hit-and-run that happened around midnight on Sept. 15 on Rocky River Road in Mooresville, police said.

Shaelyn Bell, 20, of Mooresville, died at the scene along the road between Milroy Lane and Royalton Road.

Investigators arrested and charged a teen a few days after with felony hit and run, and several misdemeanors including using a mobile device while driving. The juvenile was released to their parents.

Elaine Marie Hughes, 56, was arrested on Nov. 13 and Scott William Hughes, 58, was arrested on Nov. 16.

The adults were charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Elaine Hughes had a $10,000 secured bond and Scott Hughes had a $15,000 bond.

