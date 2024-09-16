Mooresville police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for help finding a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead this weekend.

The Mooresville Police Department says officers were called to a crash on Rocky River Road between Milroy Lane and Royalton Road just after 12 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a woman had been hit, and she died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Shaelyn Ellen Bell of Mooresville.

According to the department, officers found a piece of a front bumper belonging to a white 2023-2025 Kia Seltos at the scene. Police believe it’s connected, and they’re looking for the suspected vehicle.

If you have information on the Kia, you’re asked to call 704-420-1105.

(VIDEO: Catawba County deputy injured in crash responding to 911 call)

Catawba County deputy injured in crash responding to 911 call

©2024 Cox Media Group