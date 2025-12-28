3 charged after body found ‘dumped’ in Smoky Mountains

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Three suspects have been identified in connection with the discovery of a body along a scenic road in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Thomas Pheasant Jr. was shot and killed on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20, with his body found dumped near New Found Gap, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Cherokee Indian Police Department reported that they were alerted by a vague tip about a possible shooting. Following an investigation, it was determined that Pheasant was shot multiple times at a residence on Galamore Road in Cherokee.

Timothy Jason McCoy has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and assault by pointing a gun, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Two additional suspects, Derrick Jenkins and Victoria Thompson, have been charged as accessories after the fact and for obstruction of governmental functions. Investigators did not provide specifics on their involvement in the case.

The body of Thomas Pheasant Jr. was located near New Found Gap, which is a popular tourist destination in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Further updates on the case are expected as new information becomes available.

