3 charged after man from Charlotte was found shot to death along Caldwell County road

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a man from Charlotte whose body was found along Highway 321 in Caldwell County last month.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests on Wednesday. One man is facing a murder charge while two other women are facing charges in connection with the alleged killing.

On July 28, deputies found 47-year-old Jeimy Alexander Bohorquez-Reyes along Highway 321. Investigators said he died from “apparent gunshot wounds.” Several hours later, investigators found his Jeep Grand Cherokee in Charlotte, and it looked like someone tried to set it on fire.

According to the CCSO, 21-year-old Felix Alexander Mejia of Charlotte was charged with first-degree murder. He also has warrants for “burning personal property” and “malicious use of incendiary device” in Mecklenburg County. He’s being held in custody without bond.

The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Ricci Elizabeth Cano Puerto was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. She’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

Another suspect charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder was identified as 20-year-old Rina Marbella Cano. The sheriff’s office says she was in custody in Mecklenburg County for unrelated charges when the new warrant was filed.

Investigators didn’t release a motive behind the alleged killing.

