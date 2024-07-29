Man found shot to death along Caldwell County highway, deputies say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found shot to death early Monday along a highway in Caldwell County, deputies say.

A driver made the discovery around 2 a.m. off Highway 321 just north of Highway 268. The area is about 5 miles north of Lenoir.

Now, a murder investigation is underway.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were working closely with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department because the victim, who’s in his 40s, is from Charlotte.

It’s not clear whether the man was killed along the side of the road or elsewhere.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

