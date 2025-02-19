3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Kannapolis DSS building

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Two people were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services (DSS) Wednesday morning, police said.

The suspect is also dead, officers with the Kannapolis Police Department said.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz spotted a large police presence on South Cannon Boulevard just after 9 a.m. Close to 20 bullet holes could be seen in the window of a gray SUV at the scene.

Kannapolis Police said they received a 911 call about a person firing a gun in the parking lot around 8:30 a.m.

Responding officers said they found two people dead from gunshot wounds and a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s deputy in pursuit of the suspect.

Police investigate deadly shooting outside Cabarrus County DSS

Kannapolis Police said they joined in the chase as the suspect led officers into Rowan County, where Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies also helped in the pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspect pulled over in the 1500 block of Lower Palmer Road in Rockwell and shot himself, police said. Officers said he died from his injuries.

‘Multiple deputy cars going by, flying’

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson was at Lower Palmer Road Wednesday morning and saw a yard filled with law enforcement cars.

Just after 11 a.m., Channel 9 saw a crew tow away a Hyundai sedan that was missing its passenger-side window.

People nearby told Jackson they were concerned when they saw the chase in what’s usually a quiet neighborhood.

“All I saw were multiple deputy cars going by, flying, with their lights on. I said something’s up. I went to the dentist and when I came back 30 minutes later, all of this was going on,” neighbor Kevin Fisher said.

Kannapolis police said this was a domestic incident and the victims and the suspect knew each other. A source told Channel 9 police are still working on contacting the victims’ family members.

No employees at the Kannapolis DSS location were injured and the building is closed for the day, city officials confirmed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the Safe Alliance Hope Line at 980-771-4673. It’s available 24 hours a day.

©2025 Cox Media Group