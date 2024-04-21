3 hurt in north Charlotte crash, neighbors suspect street racing

CHARLOTTE — Three people are in the hospital after a crash in north Charlotte early Sunday morning. Neighbors who woke up from the sound of the crash say they think it’s the result of street racing.

A viewer called the station just before 2 a.m. from her apartment at Blu at Northline near North Tryon Street.

She said her family woke up to a loud noise and looked outside to see a massive scene.

>>> WATCH THE VIDEO THE VIEWER SENT US AT THE TOP OF THE PAGE

Multiple CMPD cruisers and Charlotte firetrucks responded to the crash. MEDIC took 3 people to the hospital, and they are all expected to be okay.

The viewer believes the crash is a result of street racing.

Channel 9 asked CMPD questions about this developing situation.

(WATCH: CMPD makes string of arrests in connection with street racing over weekend)

CMPD makes string of arrests in connection with street racing over weekend

©2024 Cox Media Group