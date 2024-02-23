City leaders want more state funds as CMPD cracks down on street racing

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is asking for state funds to cover overtime for officers cracking down on street racing.

City leaders will vote Monday to apply for the $50,000 grant from the Governor’s highway Safety Program.

The city says the funds will be used to conduct overtime projects focused on aggressive driving, organized street racing and takeovers.

Officers will work shifts of four to six hours in problem areas.

