3 injured in early morning crash, shutting down section of north Charlotte interstate

CHARLOTTE — Three people were sent to the hospital after a north Charlotte crash shut down a portion of Interstate 85.

MEDIC responded to the scene at I-85 exit 41 near West Sugar Creek Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced that the road was closed near the exit just before 2 a.m.

Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, and another with non-life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

The crash was cleared and the road reopened around 2:30 a.m., officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

