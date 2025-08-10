3 injured in early morning crash, shutting down section of north Charlotte interstate

CHARLOTTE — Three people were sent to the hospital after a north Charlotte crash shut down a portion of Interstate 85.
MEDIC responded to the scene at I-85 exit 41 near West Sugar Creek Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.
North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced that the road was closed near the exit just before 2 a.m.
Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, and another with non-life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
The crash was cleared and the road reopened around 2:30 a.m., officials said.
No additional details have been made available.
