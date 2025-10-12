3 injured in north Charlotte interstate crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Three people were sent to a hospital following a crash in north Charlotte Saturday night, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at Interstate 485 outer loop near Interstate 77 around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Three people were sent to a hospital, MEDIC said. Two people had sustained serious injuries, and one sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

