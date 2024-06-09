3 injured in separate shootings overnight in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Three people were taken to the hospital overnight Saturday after three separate shootings in the city according to Medic.

The first happened just after midnight on West Arrowood Road near Nations Ford Road.

Medic says one person was taken to Atrium with life-threatening injuries.

The second happened around 1:30 a.m. on East Brooklyn Village Ave where Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The final shooting happened just before 7 a.m. on Tom Hunter Road.

Medic said this victim was taken with serious injuries.

There is no update on these victims’ condition at this time.

Channel has reached out to CMPD to see if there was any connection in these shooting but we have not heard back.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

RELATED STORY: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Rock Hill block party

2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Rock Hill block party

©2024 Cox Media Group