Nonprofit offers money for sterilization, sparking ethical debate

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Officials with a local nonprofit said they have paid 9,000 women who are struggling with addiction to get sterilized.

“Nobody wants to be an addict, having kids yearly that are taken away from them,” said Barbara Harris, the director and founder of Project Prevention. “Nothing good comes from that. It typically just sends them deeper into their addiction, for more regret about losing another child. So, it’s a win-win for the mom and the child.”

Harris claims she’s saved taxpayers billions by not having to care for foster children, especially those with severe or long-term issues, because they were born drug dependent.

However, opponents said that she is preying on susceptible people with money.

“You don’t go to vulnerable people and do something like offer them cash that probably means a lot to them and encourage them to make permanent decisions about their health,” said Beth Ockerbloom with Queen City Harm Reduction.

