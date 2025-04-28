Ch. 9’s Joe Bruno visits White House to discuss Helene recovery, immigration

WASHINGTON — Tuesday marks President Donald Trump’s 100th day of his second term.

He faces a 39% approval rating in a new poll from ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos.

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno was the only Charlotte reporter invited to the White House on Monday.

Bruno spoke with leaders about an issue personal to North Carolinians.

FEMA plans to go from matching 100% of the costs to remove debris to 90%. Some officials Bruno spoke with are hopeful an extension can be reached, but they all stressed that western North Carolina’s recovery is a priority of the Trump administration

With a shoutout in his inaugural address and a visit to western North Carolina hours later, Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump Kaelan Dorr says Trump has shown that western North Carolina’s recovery from Helene is a priority.

“It’s not hard to simply put the American people first, right?” Dorr said.

Last week, President Trump’s administration approved Gov. Josh Stein’s housing recovery plan. This paves the way for $1.4 billion in grant funds, mainly for low-to-moderate income homeowners to rebuild in western North Carolina.

This week, Stein is appealing FEMA’s decision to cover 90% of the costs associated with debris removal instead of 100%. Stein says the state could be on the hook for $200 million without a six-month extension.

Congressman Richard Hudson, R-Cumberland, says he’s hopeful FEMA and North Carolina can reach an agreement, but the state must prepare if they can’t.

“Well, it would be nice if we could get it to continue, but if not, the state’s certainly capable of stepping up and doing their part. But regardless, we’re going to make sure those people in western North Carolina get what they need.”

As the state continues to recover, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum wants the public to know its national parks and trails in western NC are open and ready for visitors.

“I hope that everyone will have an opportunity to get out and not only see our parks, but the national park system,” Burgum said.

In Stein’s letter to Trump, he said granting an extension will help North Carolina build on the momentum he helped them achieve and send a message that the federal government has not forgotten them.

Immigration

One of the other big issues for our area is immigration.

Last week, ICE arrested four people outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Border Czar Tom Homan says to expect those kinds of arrests to continue as he urged Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden to call ICE before people subject to detainers are released from jail.

“I’ve been to court,” Homan told Bruno. “I watch fathers get arrested for not paying child support, and I can’t arrest the public safety threat there? If we have to do it there, that’s where we’re going to go.”

Outside the White House on Monday, there were 100 posters marking 100 deportations over the first 100 days.

Homan says 139,000 people have been deported so far.

ICE and McFadden have been feuding over how detainers are applied. McFadden is holding people for the required 48 hours and not calling ICE before suspects are released from jail. He says the law doesn’t require him to do so.

“It’s just ridiculous,” Homan said Monday. “If you care about the safety and security of your community, give us that public safety trust that is to our job.”

The sheriff is crafting a policy for future federal arrests at the courthouse. He says he’s worried this will deter people from showing up to court.

“People who are undocumented are victims of crime,” McFadden said. “People who are undocumented also witness crimes.”

Homan is asking for the ability to make arrests at the jail

“Victims and witnesses of a crime don’t want the bad guy back in their neighborhood,” Homan said. “Either give us access to the jail to arrest the public safety threat. It’s safer for the officer. It’s safer for the alien. It’s certainly safer for the community.”

State lawmakers are considering a bill to make that phone call to ICE before release mandatory.

The sheriff is stressing that if someone has met the conditions to be released, he is obligated to do so.

