3 running to take on former Democrat Tricia Cotham

CHARLOTTE — This is expected to be the most heated state house race in 2024: the battle between Republican Tricia Cotham and whoever wins the Democratic primary.

This district includes Mint Hill, Matthews, and even some of south Charlotte.

Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring: Terry Landsell, Dr. Yolona Holmes, and Nicole Sidman. Landsell did not respond in time to be interviewed on this week’s show.

However, Holmes and Sidman spoke with Political Beat’s Joe Bruno, saying they are both up for the challenge should they make it to the general election.

“My desire and passion to continue to serve the community that was left broken and disheartened by what had transpired in 2022 gave me that passion and leverage to move forward for the upcoming 2024 election,” Holmes said.

“I think that Tricia Cotham has, you know, betrayed her voters, and she’s betrayed North Carolina,” Sidman said. “So I think there’s a real good argument there that I am a person who does what I say I’m going to do. And I can be trusted to be the same person in Raleigh that you vote for in March and then in November.”

