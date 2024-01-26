3 hurt in shooting at south Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot Thursday night at a south Charlotte apartment complex, MEDIC said.
The triple shooting happened at about 10:45 p.m. along Lakemist Drive off Old Pineville Road.
Channel 9′s crew was at the scene and saw officers focused on a Honda in the parking lot.
All victims had life-threatening injuries MEDIC said.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Wanted murder suspect may be using dating apps to avoid authorities
©2024 Cox Media Group