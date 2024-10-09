3 students, driver hurt after school bus crashes into woods in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus going to Porter Ridge High School ran off the road and crashed into the woods Wednesday morning, authorities told Channel 9.

School bus crashes into woods in Union County

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Mill Grove Road.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the bus ran off the road on a curve and crashed. There were 33 students on board when the crash happened.

Three students and the bus driver were hurt, the sheriff’s office said. They were treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is under investigation. Channel 9 is working on getting more details, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Evacuees travel up East Coast as Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida)

Evacuees travel up East Coast as Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida

©2024 Cox Media Group