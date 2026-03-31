SC issues thousands of citations in first month of hands-free driving law

SOUTH CAROLINA — Officers in South Carolina issued nearly 3,400 citations during the first month of enforcing the state’s new hands-free driving law, The Herald reported.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, distracted driving is responsible for more than 20,000 collisions in the state each year. The Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Law is an attempt to prevent crashes and deaths by prohibiting drivers from holding a mobile device behind the wheel.

Charleston County recorded the highest number of violations in the state with 470 total citations. Spartanburg County followed closely with 464 citations. Other significant totals included 184 citations in Richland County and 141 in Lexington County.

Drivers who break the law face a $100 fine for a first offense. A second or subsequent offense occurring within three years results in a $200 fine and two points added to the driver’s record.

South Carolina averages two crashes per hour involving distracted drivers and ranks seventh in the country for worst drivers according to the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

VIDEO: South Carolina’s hands-free law now in full effect with fines for violators

South Carolina’s hands-free law now in full effect with fines for violators

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