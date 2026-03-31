Former Anson County basketball coach sentenced for child sex crimes

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A former basketball coach pleaded guilty to statutory sexual offense with a person under 15 Monday, according to the Anson County Criminal Superior Court.

Jamaszio Burch was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a player. Prosecutors say the assault happened in 2022.

Burch also faces human trafficking charges.

He’s a former coach for Union Academy Charter School, Anson High School and an AAU Team, named the N.C. Jayhawks.

VIDEO: Wadesboro coach charged for human trafficking, indecent liberties with children

Wadesboro coach charged for human trafficking, indecent liberties with children

©2026 Cox Media Group