3 suspects arrested in connection with death of Greensboro police officer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Less than 24 hours after an off-duty Greensboro police officer was shot and killed, three suspects were arrested in connection with the death.

Greensboro Police Department also released the name of the officer killed.

Sergeant Philip Dale Nix was off-duty when he saw a crime at a Sheetz gas station, the Department says. When he tried to intervene, he was shot and killed.

Sergeant Philip Dale Nix served in the force for 23 years. GPD says he worked in many different assignments until becoming the Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit.

Of the three arrested, one faces charges of first-degree murder.

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, is charged with First Degree Murder, Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny. He does not have a bond.

John Walter Morrison, 28, is charged with Accessory after the fact to First Degree Murder, Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny and is held without bond.

Z’quriah Le’Pearce Blackwell, 18, is charged with Accessory after the fact to First Degree Murder and is held with a $500,000 bond.

A narrative of the night hasn’t been released yet.

