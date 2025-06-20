Month-long investigation leads to drug bust, gang hangout raided in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office concluded a month-long investigation into drug-related activities involving Antwaun Miller at a home in Salisbury.

Detectives conducted controlled purchases totaling approximately 25 grams of fentanyl, which amounts to roughly 250 pills. The residence at 802 Green Street was identified as a known hangout for gang members and associated with criminal activity.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the residence on June 11.

Investigators made the following arrests:

Antwaun Miller: Charged with trafficking opiates.

Devron Davis: Charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver approximately 271 grams of marijuana.

Lorenzo Peck: Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raheen Wilson: Arrested on an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant.

Daimein Dillard: Arrested for a felony probation violation.

In addition to the arrests, investigators seized multiple firearms and numerous types of narcotics from in and around the property.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

VIDEO: Man accused of shooting neighbor following argument in Rowan County, deputies say