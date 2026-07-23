Man arrested in Weddington with 9 IDs used for identity theft

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Yongxin Lin was arrested in Weddington, facing charges of identity theft, money laundering, and possession of fraudulent identification. Lin was issued a $1 million secured bond and remains in custody, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Yongxin Lin

Deputies assigned to Weddington initiated an investigation after staff at South State Bank reported suspicious activity. Bank employees recognized a man, later identified as Lin, who had visited the bank the day before and attempted to open a business account using different identification documents than those presented on this occasion. Deputies had recently met with bank staff to discuss fraud prevention, encouraging them to report suspicious incidents.

Authorities found Lin in possession of nine different identification documents and three cellphones. Investigators determined that five of these identification documents belonged to real individuals, the sheriff said.

Allegations state that Lin had been opening business accounts at numerous locations across North Carolina.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming as investigators continue to review evidence and work to identify any additional victims or individuals who may be involved.

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