3-year-old receives heart transplant from young donor after deadly crash

A heart transplant has given three-year-old Levi Williams from Hartsville, South Carolina, a new lease on life after receiving a heart from Parker Vasquez, another three-year-old whose family donated his organs following a tragic car accident.

Levi, born with his heart turned backward, had been in the hospital for seven months relying on machines to keep him alive. His condition was critical, and doctors informed his family that a heart transplant was his only chance for survival.

“They said he unfortunately wouldn’t be able to leave without a heart transplant,” said Chelsea Williams, Levi’s mother.

Parker Vasquez’s family, who are from Crouse, made the difficult decision to donate his organs after a car accident left him unable to survive despite his strong heart.

His mother, Angie Vasquez, expressed her wish to hear her son’s heartbeat again in whoever received his heart.

The transplant surgery was a success, and Levi’s family was connected with Parker’s family through Life Share of the Carolinas.

The two families recently met, sharing emotional moments and gifts, including a book of photos of Parker.

Chelsea Williams described the moment doctors informed them of the available donor heart, saying, “The transplant team came in and told us we had a donor available. We had to move quickly.”

The families met at Levine Children’s Hospital, where Levi’s surgery took place. Hospital staff honored Parker by wearing red hair covers and a Spider-Man mask, as Parker had wished to be a superhero.

Doctors had to put Parker’s heart into Levi’s chest backward because Levi was born with his heart facing backward.

Levi’s family said doctors told them that was a first for them, but it seems to be a perfect fit, and Parker’s heart, now Levi’s heart, is working just fine.

Parker’s mom held a stethoscope to Levi’s chest.

“It sounded like Parker, you know, because he was like, ‘I’m here,’” said Parker’s mom when listening to the heartbeat. “It sounded so good like he was here again.”

“I would’ve swore it was Parker,” his dad said.

Levi’s recovery has been remarkable, with his family noting that he is now almost unassisted and enjoys activities like climbing off the couch. Parker’s family finds solace in knowing his heart continues to beat with purpose in Levi’s chest.

