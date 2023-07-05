Group steals cars from Hickory dealership an hour after initial break-in, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — On Monday, luxury and sports cars worth thousands of dollars were stolen from Cloninger Ford of Hickory.

Surveillance video showed two suspects breaking into the dealership using a rock. They then pried open a safe lock box to access a set of keys, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said the original two suspects left for more than an hour before returning with several other suspects. They then stole four Dodge Chargers, a Cadillac Escalade, and two BMWs were stolen.

The stolen vehicles combined came to a total of around $300,000, according to police.

One of the stolen vehicles was tracked to Interstate 85 near the airport. It was later found near an apartment complex.

Police said that they believe this case may be linked to vehicle thefts at other dealerships in North Carolina.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with the Cloninger Ford General Manager Brian Palm who siad he hopes the suspects are caught soon.

“I mean, I know it’s a ring based out of Charlotte from what I believe. They got the Mitsubishi store down the road here a little while back. They also got the Ford and Toyota store in Salisbury as well. Yea, it’s definitely frustrating,” Palm said.

Cloninger Ford said they are in the process of increasing security at the dealership, including hiring off-duty officers at night.

