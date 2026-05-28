$32 million of ABC stores’ profit being invested into community, report says

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County ABC Board says nearly $32 million in profits is being invested back into the community, according to the 2025 annual report that was released on Thursday.

The City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library System are getting a combined $18.6 million.

More than $6 million is going to Anuvia and community groups that work with substance treatment and prevention.

State law requires all ABC profits to be reinvested in their stores and in the community.

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