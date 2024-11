MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Robert Alan Breedlove II, 34, of Mooresville, was killed at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in the area of White Street and Cabarrus Avenue, Mooresville police said.

The wreck is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

VIDEO: Mooresville firefighters, community come together for Helene recovery collection drive

Mooresville firefighters, community come together for Helene recovery collection drive

©2024 Cox Media Group