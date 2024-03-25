3rd person in 2-week span charged with having gun at UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old is behind bars after he was accused of having a gun on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

University police arrested Brian Wise on Saturday after they say he had a pistol.

New: Third person in a matter of weeks arrested for allegedly having a gun on UNC Charlotte campus.



A spokesperson for the university said Wise’s arrest came after a traffic stop on Saturday evening. UNC Charlotte police found drugs along with the gun in the car’s center console, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Wise is not affiliated with the university and has been trespassed.

Wise was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm on educational property, possession of marijuana, and a traffic-related offense.

Wise is the third person arrested for having a gun on UNC Charlotte’s campus in the past two weeks.

Police arrested Ryan Briones last Tuesday for trespassing on campus. When officers searched him, they say they found a gun.

And on March 15, Destiny Carr had a gun out while she chased after someone driving away from her in a campus parking deck. She was later arrested.

Those two incidents were not connected and no injuries were reported.

