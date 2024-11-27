4 arrested for killing ATM service worker in Kings Mountain, police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain Police Department announced a break in the case of a deadly robbery that happened at an ATM last month.

Authorities said four suspects were arrested. They’re all facing charges of murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police identified the suspects as 38-year-old Dominick Anthony Singleton of Norwood, 29-year-old Jamal Delkeis Cunningham of New London, and 28-year-old Malek Isaiah Thomas of Charlotte. The fourth suspect wasn’t immediately identified.

Suspects in Kings Mountain ATM robbery Dominick Anthony Singleton, Jamal Delkeis Cunningham, Malek Isaiah Thomas

The victim was 29-year-old Richard Walter Henderson of Charlotte. Police said he was shot and killed on Oct. 30 while working at an ATM on E. Kings Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Police had been looking for suspects after tying a black SUV to the crime scene using surveillance video.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon is working on getting more details. Watch at 5 p.m. for the full story.

(VIDEO: ‘Everybody is a target’: CMPD investigates series of ATM robberies)

‘Everybody is a target’: CMPD investigates series of ATM robberies





©2024 Cox Media Group