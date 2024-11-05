Police chase leads after murder at Kings Mountain ATM

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed a man working on an ATM in Kings Mountain as Wednesday marks a week since the brazen crime.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke with investigators who said they’re following leads in the case and feel like they’re making progress.

People are using the ATM on E. Kings Street again without much thought about what happened, but people who live and work around there are still thinking about the scene and the suspect who got away.

David Lovelace owns Prescriptions Plus, and much of his business comes through the drive-through. Every time he walks by, he thinks about the shooting last Wednesday.

“Multiple times a day, so fresh in our minds and everything,” Lovelace told Lemon.

Richard Henderson was working on the machine when someone in a black SUV shot him and drove off, leaving the money on the ground. Witnesses say it happened so fast that the 29-year-old victim didn’t get a chance to pull his own gun in self-defense.

It happened just before the pharmacy opened, only yards away from the business’ window.

“Right here in our parking lot, right on the other side of our drive-through,” Lovelace said.

No one in Kings Mountain knew the victim, but there is much sympathy for him and his family.

“Out on his job, normal day for him, probably woke up not thinking anything was going to happen,” Lovelace said.

After six days, they’re wondering who was the suspect in the SUV that sped away through a quiet neighborhood, and where is that person now?

“We are just waiting like everyone else, hoping they catch who done it,” Lovelace said.

People told Lemon they hope this ends with the suspect in handcuffs. Police say that’s their goal too. They’ve had help from the FBI in the investigation. They aren’t saying much about what they’ve found so far.

(VIDEO: Arrest made after 1 killed, 3 others hurt in robbery-turned-shooting)

Warrant: Arrest made after 1 killed, 3 others hurt in robbery-turned-shooting

©2024 Cox Media Group