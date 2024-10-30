Armored truck employee killed during robbery in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — An armored truck employee is dead after witnesses reported hearing shots fired during a robbery Wednesday morning in Kings Mountain.

The Kings Mountain Police Department confirmed an armed robbery took place on E. Kings Street. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spotted the scene near a pharmacy with an open ATM.

One person is dead, and witnesses told Lemon they heard at least two shots fired. One witness was working nearby and tried to help the victim, but the victim died as police arrived.

According to Lemon, a Loomis truck was parked near the ATM, and there was a large duffel bag on the ground.

Police in Kings Mountain said a suspect drove away from the scene after the shooting. A description hasn’t been given yet.

Lemon reported from the scene that it doesn’t appear that any money was taken during the incident.

The Kings Mountain Police Department said the victim was wearing a body camera, and investigators are looking through surveillance video in the search for the shooting suspect.

This is the latest armored truck robbery in our area this year. Channel 9 has reported on at least three other armored truck robberies in 2024 that are under investigation in the area.

PREVIOUS ARMORED TRUCK ROBBERIES:

The police department says it will be providing more information later Tuesday. We’ll update this article when details are available.

