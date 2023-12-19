4 in custody after chase out of Charlotte ends in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Four people wanted by police in Charlotte were taken into custody Tuesday in York County, deputies said.

Around 4 p.m., the York County Sheriff’s Office said a chase out of Charlotte had ended in a crash on Highway 160 at Interstate 77 North.

Deputies said the chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph. The driver went down I-77 to Porter Road, into Rock Hill, and then back north before crashing.

Four people who were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were taken into custody at the scene. Channel 9 is asking CMPD what the four are charged with and what they were wanted for.

Fort Mill police said they were helping the sheriff’s office. They told drivers to expect a heavy police presence in the area, but there was no threat to the public.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

