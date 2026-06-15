Teen motorcyclist dies after Hickory crash

HICKORY, N.C. — There is a growing memorial along Highway 70 in Hickory, honoring a 19-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash there on Friday.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Alex Austin was riding a 2024 Kawasaki EX500 and traveling east along the highway when the motorcycle struck the back of a Hyundai Kona in the middle lane. Officials say the crash happened just after 8 p.m.

Austin was taken to a Catawba County hospital before being airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. He died Saturday due to his injuries.

As of Monday, no charges had been filed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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