4 mobile food operators get ‘B’ health grade

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 7 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators, and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 1,033 such establishments, 12 of which scored below 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in June that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

The list of eateries scoring below an “A” last month includes multiple mobile food operations — one of which had its permit revoked.

Antojitos Don Sammy (mobile food), 5100 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte (85.5/B)

(mobile food), 5100 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte (85.5/B) Bheemas (mobile food), 4431 Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte (85/B)

(mobile food), 4431 Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte (85/B) Fiesta Maya Mexican Restaurant , 3503 David Cox Road in Charlotte (85.5/B)

, 3503 David Cox Road in Charlotte (85.5/B) Homewood Suites by Hilton , 508 N. College St. in Charlotte (86/B)

, 508 N. College St. in Charlotte (86/B) Irie Nation Restaurant , 3501 S. Tryon St. in Charlotte (83.5/B)

, 3501 S. Tryon St. in Charlotte (83.5/B) Los Paisanos (mobile food), 3737 Atmore St. in Charlotte (86.5/B)

(mobile food), 3737 Atmore St. in Charlotte (86.5/B) Los Sabrosos Cocina Mexicana (food stand), 500 W. Summit Ave. in Charlotte (88/B)

(food stand), 500 W. Summit Ave. in Charlotte (88/B) Masa Sushi Asian Grill , 12806 S. Tryon St. in Charlotte (87/B)

, 12806 S. Tryon St. in Charlotte (87/B) New Century Oriental Deli , 4500 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte (88/B)

, 4500 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte (88/B) Shake Shake Seafood King Crab , 9925 Leitner Drive in Pineville (87/B)

, 9925 Leitner Drive in Pineville (87/B) Sushi 101 Noodle Bar , 5355 Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Charlotte (88.5/B)

, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Charlotte (88.5/B) Tasty Halal(mobile food), 4431 Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte (85/B)

See the explanations for the grades on CBJ’s website on CBJ’s website here.

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