CHARLOTTE — Multiple departments helped rescue four people from the Catawba River Sunday night.

Crews from the Charlotte and Steele Creek Fire Departments helped rescue a boat in distress near Bracebridge Court just after 10 p.m.

Four patients were rescued from the water but were not transported to the hospital, according to MEDIC.

It is unclear why the boat needed to be rescued.

