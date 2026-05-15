Free admission on opening day of Hickory Aviation Museum

HICKORY, N.C. — The new Hickory Aviation Museum takes flight this weekend.

The museum will open to the public on Saturday morning at the Hickory Regional Airport. Channel 9 was at the airport last month when several planes were moved into the new building near the end of one of the runways.

Some planes date back to World War II.

Officials with the museum said admission will be free to the public on the first day, but they are taking donations from visitors.

Click here to learn more about the grand opening.

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