4 suspects in custody after shooting in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Police say that one person is in the hospital and four others are in custody after a shooting in Concord Thursday morning.

Concord police say the shooting happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Alberta Court and Old Charlotte Road.

Officers say that when they arrived at the scene they found a victim with gunshot wounds and transferred them to the hospital.

A short time later, officers say that deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle in Harrisburg that was believed to be in connection with the shooting.

Officials say that four suspects from that vehicle were taken to the Concord Police Department station.

So far, there is no word on what led to this shooting or the status of the victim.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

