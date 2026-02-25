$4M grant pulled as Atom Power loses job‑creation incentives

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A company will no longer get funding to bring hundreds of jobs to the Huntersville area.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee ended incentives for Atom Power.

That company provides electric vehicle charging equipment.

The more than $4 million grant planned to add 205 jobs to our area this year and would have more than tripled the company’s workforce.

VIDEO: ‘Slim pickings’: Can data center jobs reverse Richmond County’s population trend?

‘Slim pickings’: Can data center jobs reverse Richmond County’s population trend?

©2026 Cox Media Group