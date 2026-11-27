LOWELL, N.C. — Five people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at approximately 1:09 a.m. on southbound Interstate 85 right after Exit 27, the Lowell Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The Gaston County Fire Center dispatched the Lowell Fire Department, Engine 43 and Tower 43 to the highway following reports of injuries and possible entrapment. Units from the Belmont Police Department and Gaston Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.

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Rescue crews located the damaged vehicles with all airbags successfully deployed. Responders identified four injured patients and one antepartum patient following the collision. All five individuals appeared to be stable at the time of assessment by emergency crews, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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