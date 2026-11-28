CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in south Charlotte early Friday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Selwyn Avenue and Bucknell Avenue.

CMPD said that officers found a Kia Sportage that had hit a tree on the east side of the road. The driver inside the Kia was identified as Thomas Acklin Johnson II.

Johnson was unresponsive when police found him, and MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives began investigating the crash, and police say evidence indicates that Johnson was speeding while going northeast on Selwyn Avenue when he lost control of the Kia and hit the tree.

Police said speed and impairment are suspected factors.

No other victims were reported to be involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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