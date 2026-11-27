CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Jay Davis is closing the book on his Lulu’s brand after seven years.

He’ll shutter Lulu⁠’s Express at 2400 Tuckasegee Road in west Charlotte on Nov. 29. The upcoming closure is driven by mounting frustrations and time constraints, Davis says.

“I got tired of watching my standards diminish,” he says. “It seemed like it didn’t matter who I hired or what their background was. I had the same issues over and over.”

Food preparation, execution and operations were falling short of expectations at Lulu’s despite having systems in place. Davis says it wasn’t that employees didn’t know what to do. Instead, they failed to follow established procedures by altering recipes and processes and taking shortcuts. That didn’t fit with the scratch-made kitchen model, where yams are peeled by hand and greens take upwards of three hours to make.

“People can spend their hard-earned money anywhere they want. There’s two things they’re looking for: great service, great product. That’s the only way you tell a customer thank you.”

Those operational frustrations weren’t the only challenges. Davis, who’s also a bail bondsman, says his attention needs to be focused on his All Out Discount Bail Bonds business, which has higher financial stakes.

Davis also invested in sister concept Lulu’s on Central in Plaza Midwood, which closed in 2023 after less than year.

Read more on CBJ’s website.

©2026 Cox Media Group